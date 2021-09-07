iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.06. 190,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

