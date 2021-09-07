J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

JJSF stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.