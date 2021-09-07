Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

