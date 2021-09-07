Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

