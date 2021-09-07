Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,334,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 157,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,930. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57.

