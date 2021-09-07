Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $910,888,998 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

