Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Neutral

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEYMF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.