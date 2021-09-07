Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.96.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

