Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Veru Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Veru stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth about $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 61.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

