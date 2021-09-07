Jesse C. Crawford Acquires 3,279 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,988,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,813,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,486 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

