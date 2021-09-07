Jesse C. Crawford Acquires 3,279 Shares of Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,988,724 shares in the company, valued at $18,813,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,486 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.
