JMP Securities Increases Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $27.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,994 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ooma by 106,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 249.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

