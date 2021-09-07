John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.25% of John Bean Technologies worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.