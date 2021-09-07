John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.27

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.75.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

