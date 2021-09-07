JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.65 ($37.24).

SZG stock opened at €31.44 ($36.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.41.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

