JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $54.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

