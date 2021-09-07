JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0869 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. JUST has a market cap of $196.52 million and $112.31 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00196228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.18 or 0.07680467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.85 or 0.99994182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.00922201 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

