Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

KALA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $213.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

