Kalmar (KALM) One Day Volume Tops $286,496.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00006257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $286,496.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

