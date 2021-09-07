Katalyo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,018.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $110,018.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

