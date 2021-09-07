Kava Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00080739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.09 or 0.00338507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

