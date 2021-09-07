Kava.io Price Tops $6.17 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00013140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $564.60 million and approximately $188.05 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00081125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00337434 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.57 or 0.02359310 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 143,884,090 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

