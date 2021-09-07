KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,990 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $220,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in KE by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in KE by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KE by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of KE by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

