Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,965. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

