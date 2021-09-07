Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of KTCC opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

