KeyCorp Weighs in on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ROIC opened at $18.23 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 674,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,230,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

