KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

