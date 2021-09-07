Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post $9.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 million and the highest is $10.33 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNSA stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $844.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

