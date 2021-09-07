KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Tops $241.08 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $241.08 million and $27.93 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $30.97 or 0.00060785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00195056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.17 or 0.07670654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,827.18 or 0.99759665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00921168 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.