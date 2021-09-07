Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,905 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $295.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,911. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.23. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $293.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

