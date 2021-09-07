Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

CCEP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

