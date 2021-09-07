Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,644 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.41. 20,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,288. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $102.72 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

