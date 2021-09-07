Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $912,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 182,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,716. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

