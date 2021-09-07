Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 481 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CAE by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. 5,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

