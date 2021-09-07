Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

CABO traded down $89.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,995.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,502. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,970.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,868.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

