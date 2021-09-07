Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $964,000 Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.89. 5,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,065. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

