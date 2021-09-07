Komodo Price Tops $1.14 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $145.21 million and $22.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00292551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00144688 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00173325 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000178 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,615,900 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

