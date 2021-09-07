Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,237. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.