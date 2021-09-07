Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Trading Up 0.1%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $2.5531 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

