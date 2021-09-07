Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRUS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

