Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

