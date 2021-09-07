Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 388 Price Target at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 388 ($5.07) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 282.10 ($3.69) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 841 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Insiders purchased 2,751 shares of company stock worth $733,453 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.