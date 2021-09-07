Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,237.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

