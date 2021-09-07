Lendingblock (LND) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00146736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00730820 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

