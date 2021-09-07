Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $380,000.

BATS PTNQ opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

