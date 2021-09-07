Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,806.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.