Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 29,913 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.