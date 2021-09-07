Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $310.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

