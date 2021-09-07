Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

