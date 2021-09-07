Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

