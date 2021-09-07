Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

